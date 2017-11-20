Percentage of Armenia’s state debt to decrease by progressive growth of GDP – lawmaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The amount of Armenia’s state debt in within the medium and low burden for the state, Gagik Minasyan, chairman of the parliamentary committee of fiscal and budgetary affairs told a press conference.

“There are 7 indicators which define whether or not the state debt of a country is a high, medium or low burden for the given country. Our state debt is within the limits of medium and low burden under all these indicators”, the MP said.

According to him, the percentage of Armenia’s state debt in 2018 will decrease compared to the current year, which is due to the progressive growth of GDP.

“If we planned 3,4% for this year, we have 4,3, and for the coming year we plan a higher percent – 4,5. If the denominator in the debt/GDP ratio increases, and the size of the debt is growing less, the fraction becomes lesser”, Minasyan said.

According to him, involving foreign debt is a positive factor for economic development, but the problem in different countries, including in Armenia, is that attention grows for the effective use of these measures.