Brazil’s FM calls on to encourage Armenian and Brazilian investors

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Today 25 thousand Armenians live in the Brazilian city of São Paulo. The Armenian community here is very active connected with its roots, Brazil’s foreign minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira said during a press conference in Yerevan on November 17, Armenpress reports.

“Our friendly relations have been maintained long ago. We have signed a number of agreements which we need to make more effective”, he said. The foreign ministers of the two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding on trade and investment cooperation. “It will allow to make the trade turnover more dynamic and create new opportunities for investments”, the FM said. “It is necessary to encourage the Armenian and Brazilian investors. Brazil is developing economically: despite the difficulties of the past three years, this year we expect 1% economic growth”.

Brazil and Armenia have signed 10 documents 7 of which have been signed over the past two years. The two countries have established diplomatic relations on February 17, 1992.