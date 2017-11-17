LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.29% to $2123.50, copper price up by 0.68% to $6798.00, lead price up by 0.04% to $2434.00, nickel price up by 0.09% to $11650.00, tin price up by 0.64% to $19625.00, zinc price up by 1.09% to $3165.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.41% to $61500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.