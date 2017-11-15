Ruling party pleased with PM Karen Karapetyan’s government

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia supports the government of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Vice Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said, commenting on a reporter’s questions that the Tsarukyan faction MPs began to criticize Karen Karapetyan and the activities of his government.

“I can’t say for what they are criticizing the government, ask my partners from the Tsarukyan bloc about this. However I’m not even surprised, they are the opposition, and the opposition’s job is to criticize. We support Prime Minister Karapetyan and his government”, he said.

Sharmazanov stressed that the 2018 state budget draft and overall the government’s policy are aimed at solving the existing problems in the country, and time will show to what extent these will be effective or not.

According to him, the political majority – the Republican Party, and its coalition partner ARF are responsible for the government’s activities.

Sharmazanov ruled out an early resignation of the current government, stressing that the ruling party is pleased with PM Karen Karapetyan’s government.