LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.40% to $2105.50, copper price up by 0.90% to $6863.00, lead price down by 0.64% to $2493.00, nickel price up by 0.20% to $12335.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 0.25% to $3192.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.23% to $60250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
