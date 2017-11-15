Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-11-17


LONDON, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.40% to $2105.50, copper price up by 0.90% to $6863.00, lead price down by 0.64% to $2493.00, nickel price up by 0.20% to $12335.00, tin price up by 0.85% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 0.25% to $3192.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.23% to $60250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration