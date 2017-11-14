Armenia in the focus of UN Secretary General as model - UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Bradley Busetto considers Armenia an excellent place for investments. He explains this by the factor that Armenia makes maximal efforts to open doors in front of innovative solutions, ARMENPRESS reports the UN official announced about this during the official opening of the National Innovation Center for Sustainable Development Goals, which was attended also by the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan. “This is the first time we see a mechanism like this in the world. We support the vision of the Premier about having a smarter and more flexible system for solving development issues and in this context we express readiness to cooperate with Armenia and our international partners vigorously”, he said.

According to Busetto, the innovative center created as a result of the cooperation between UN and the public sector is aimed not only to supporting changes in Armenia but also to supporting the activities of the UN.

“Armenia serves as a model and the high leadership of the UN, including the Secretary General pay much attention to this project and the success here will help not only Armenia today, but we hope the entire world”, he added.

The Director of National Innovation Center for Sustainable Development Goals Erik Gyulazyan, presenting the main directions of the center’s activities, noted that they must try to bring innovations into Armenia’s reform agenda. “The 17 goals of the sustainable development which have 300 indicators are closely tied with the process of national reforms underway in Armenia. The center will try to make its contribution to the smooth organization of the chain of long-term goals and rapid short-term victories”, the head of the center said.

The innovative center already cooperates with “Stanford Change Labs”, “UN global Pulse”, “The Behavioral Insights Team”, and AGBU. It acts in the sidelines of the Strategic Initiatives Center.