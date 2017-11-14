Armenian defense minister’s delegation visits US

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan’s delegation visited the University of California in Los Angeles within the frames of the visit to the United States, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The defense minister delivered a lecture on public leadership for the students and teaching staff of the Luskin public relations school. Vigen Sargsyan also presented the process of ongoing large-scale reforms in Armenia’s army-building, in particular, the ‘Nation-Army’ concept and its installation in different spheres of public life. There was also a reference to the Karabakh conflict, Armenia-Turkey relations and other regional issues. At the end of the lecture the participants asked questions to the minister.

On the same day the defense minister had a meeting with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Later the Armenian delegation was hosted at the Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles where the defense minister responded to questions of leading Armenian media representatives. The minister thoroughly presented the advantages of the bill on ‘Military service and status of servicemen’ and the ongoing programs in the Armed Forces.

On November 13 the defense minister’s delegation was hosted at the Prelacy of Western Armenian Diocese of the United States. After the meeting with the heads of Armenian organizations, community figures, the defense minister delivered a speech talking about the modernization programs of the Armenian Army. In particular, he talked about issues relating to increasing the Army’s combat readiness and attractiveness of military service, defense development and etc. Vigen Sargsyan presented in-detail the ongoing works in the frontline, the priorities on acquiring new weapons, the large-scale social programs in the Armed Forces.

The visit of the defense minister’s delegation to the US is over. The delegation has departed for Canada to participate in the UN peace forum in Vancouver.