Birth anniversaries of Komitas and Hovhannes Tumanyan included in UNESCO calendar

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The 39th sitting of the UNESCO General Conference, which is proceeding in Paris in the headquarters of the organization, adopted a decision to include the 150th anniversaries of Komitas and Hovhannes Tumanyan in the 2018-2019 UNESCO calendar of renowned people and important events, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

UNESCO approved the bids of Armenia, which was presented with support from France and Germany.

Since 1998, 23 anniversaries submitted from Armenia have been included in the UNESCO list.