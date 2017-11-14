Asian market is a target for Armenian wines

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) and Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, local 13 wine, brandy and other alcoholic beverage producing companies participate in “ProWine China 2017” expo, that will take place in Shanghai, China from 14th to 16th of November. Armenian wine and brandy production are presented in a single pavilion. The sector is one of the government’s priorities, therefore the participation of companies with export potential has been co-financed through state support, the DFA told Armenpress.

“ProWine China” is the largest exhibition of the sector, with 650 companies from 37 countries participating this year, and over 12.000 importers and professionals expected to visit. The representatives of both foundations have made preliminary cognitive work with international buyer organizations and distributors, to achieve demand for Armenian products.

The Asian market is a target for Armenia, where, according to experts of two foundations, Armenian production is competitive due to the combination of millennial traditions of winemaking and the latest technology. Today, Armenian wine and brandy are exported to over 25 countries worldwide.

The CEO of Development Foundation of Armenia, Armen Avak Avakian has mentioned: “The Asian market is a new yet perspective export direction for the Armenian companies. We have big plans: the government has created favorable conditions for winemaking and brandy, and the interest of investors and international buyers in the field is also evident. As a result, in different regions of Armenia the number of vineyards grows, new factories are established, and this direction of tourism attracts more visitors to our country”.

The executive director of Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, Zaruhi Muradyan stated: “In the birthplace of wine, in Armenia the vitivinicultural sector is experiencing renaissance and by participating in this expo, as a country introducing the royal drink to the humanity, we once more engage in gaining world market share. Armenian wine and brandy are full of unique taste and have all the preconditions to be competitive in international market”.