Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia sends condolence letter to Iranian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia sent a letter of condolences to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the earthquake registered in Kermanshah province that claimed hundreds of lives, the Catholicosate told Armenpress.

In the letter on behalf of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and personally himself, Catholicos Aram I said they share the grief of families and relatives of the earthquake victims and wish peaceful and safe live to all peoples of that region.