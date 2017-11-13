President Sargsyan gets acquainted with investment program of Tashir Group of Companies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on November 13 visited the National Polytechnic University of Armenia where he attended the opening ceremony of ‘Kaskad Energo-Tashir-NPUA’ Center for Excellence established by the investment of Schneider Electric French company, the Russian Tashir Group of Companies and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by the minister of education and science, the university’s rector, president of Tashir Group of Companies, heads of Electric Networks of Armenia and Kaskad-Energo companies, President Sargsyan toured the newly-opened Center, got acquainted with the conditions of high and medium voltage power distribution laboratory, the study center for automated electricity registration and control system. The President was also introduced on the main expected results after the investment of the system.

It was reported that the creation of laboratories will enable dozens of students and young scientists to develop their professional skills and get acquainted with the latest technologies in energy and automation field. The establishment of the Center will promote the development of science and technologies, science-based industrial production in Armenia. The Center coordinators said within the frames of the project the Tashir charity fund will provide scholarships to 55 students of NPUA energy and electric engineering, mechanical engineering, transportation systems and design institutions with excellent academic performance for 2016-2017 academic year.

After visiting the NPUA, President Sargsyan also attended the opening ceremony of RIO Mall Retail and Entertainment Center, another initiative of Tashir Group of Companies, in Yerevan’s Arabkir administrative district. He was accompanied by the Yerevan Mayor, minister of economic development and investments, as well as other officials and guests. The cost of the project is about 40 million USD. The project representatives assured that the opening of RIO Mall will provide about 500 jobs.

Thereafter, the Armenian President participated in the presentation of investment program of the Tashir Group of Companies in Radisson Blu hotel during which it was announced that Tashir together with the Investors Club of Armenia and the international financial institutions is going to make nearly 1 billion USD investment in Armenia’s energy field in the upcoming years. During the event the investment program was thoroughly introduced.

The event was also attended by the representatives of international financial and other organizations that are partners of the Tashir Group of Companies.

At the end of the presentation a signing ceremony of documents was held between the Tashir company, the Electric Networks of Armenia and financial partners.





