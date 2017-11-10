Djemal Pasha’s grandson convicted to 1 year and 3 months of imprisonment

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Hasan Djemal, the grandson of the organizer of the Armenian Genocide Djemal Pasha has been convicted to 1 year and 3 months of imprisonment charged for “propaganda of terrorist organization”. He also has to pay a fine of 6000 Turkish lira (1500 USD), ARMENPRESS reports Turkish Hürriyet periodical informs.

Charges were pressed against Djemal still months ago, but the court had acquitted him.

The court changed its decision after appeal.

Djemal praised the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outlawed in Turkey in one of his articles.