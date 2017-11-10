“Very important to be in cradle of Christianity” – Moldova President inspired and impressed with Etchmiatsin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Dodon is impressed by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin, and by talking to people who preserve Christian values.

“For me, as an Orthodox Christian, and a leader of a country where more than 98% of the population is Orthodox Christian, was very important to be in the cradle of Christianity. Christianity appeared on this land earlier than in other countries. The sacred sites, this 4th century Cathedral where are now is inspiring, and the interactions with people who preserve these values”, Igor Dodon said during his visit to Etchmiatsin.

He wished to the Armenians of the Diaspora faith, optimism and mentioned that he is convinced that everything will succeed for both the Armenians and Moldovans.

The President and First Lady toured the Alek and Mari Manukyan Treasury-Museum and the Mother See’s Museum.