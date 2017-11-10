MP Ashotyan sees need to further engage Artsakh in global processes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh is one of the major goals of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“How to reach this? Of course, the best way would be if all states started to recognize Artsakh’s independence. But the format of the negotiation process has not yet matured this. What to do now? A very important step – to internationalize Artsakh according to branches, sectors, institutions, include Artsakh in different international state, governmental, public organizations and programs”, he said.

According to Ashotyan, Artsakh’s internationalizion will make easy its international recognition. “In 2015 the ministerial summit in education field in Yerevan adopted a declaration and defined that the citizens of conflict zones have the same rights to receive scholarship, study and recognition of diplomas. Recently these rights in nature protection field were highlighted in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly. We should use the database provided by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and be able to engage Artsakh in global processes through sectoral fields”, Armen Ashotyan said.