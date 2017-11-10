Tales of Neto anti-corruption game to be available on App Store and Google Play on December 9

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Tales of Neto anti-corruption game, a joint program of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies and the European Union, will be released on December 9, reports Armenpress.

The day is symbolic since the December 9 has been declared the International Anti-Corruption Day by the UN.

The game will be available on Andriod and IOS.

Deputy Director of the TUMO Center Aram Gyumishyan told reporters that the game aims at showing the bad consequences of corruption and educate people to avoid wrong behavior.

“50% of anti-corruption fight is to have a literate person, and this game is directed for this purpose”, Aram Gyumishyan said.

The game enables the player to travel in a magical world, which is full of corruption occurrences – like embezzlement, bribery, abuse, and the player’s task is to help the citizen’s in finding correct solutions.

Before the release of the game it has passed a testing stage, the preliminary version was discussed during a focus group, comments were made which served a base for improving the game.

A group consisting of TUMO students and lecturers is working on the game.