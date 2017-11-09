Moldova’s First Lady impressed by staff of Armenian Hematology Center

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Moldova Galina Dodon visited the Yolyan Center of Hematology accompanied by First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan.

The First Ladies toured the center and talked with the children patients. The children gave their handmade works to the First Ladies, and another patient, the talented Nare, sang and performed for the guests.

The children talked to First Lady Rita Sargsyan about their dream, and they have already written letters to Santa Claus.

Rita Sargsyan presented the history behind creating the “Give Life” charity foundation to Moldova’s First Lady.

“I liked the staff of the center very much. They are so kind, they reflect light and warmth. I wish health to the children, and to the medical staff – only healthy children”, Galina Dodon said.

She said that a similar hospital exists in Moldova as well, but not as beautiful and good as the Armenian one. “With great pleasure I visited your center. I wish you success in this difficult work”, Galina Dodon wrote in the guest book.