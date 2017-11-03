FEAS annual assembly kicks off in Yerevan with more than 20 countries represented

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The 24th annual assembly of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) has kicked off in Yerevan, Armenia.

The three-day event has brought together the executives of the stock exchanges of the members of the union, representatives of more than 20 countries.

Secretary General of FEAS Konstantin Saroyan said this is the first meeting since the headquarters of FEAS moved from Istanbul to Yerevan.

The assembly will focus on the main strategies of development of FEAS, and participants will present the activities of the financial markets of their respective countries.

“The participation is quite active, almost all of our members are present, proving the significance of both the federation and the strategy and ideas which will be discussed”, Saroyan said.

Asked why the HQ moved to Yerevan, he said that the Istanbul stock exchange had ideological contradictions with the federation, and essentially the cooperation didn’t continue, which led to the decision that the HQ must be in Yerevan.

“The presence of the HQ is also additional jobs, as well as additional income”, he said.

FEAS Chairman of the Council Mohammed Farid highlighted the exchange of new ideas and views during the assembly, as well as the opportunity to together design the reform agenda of the sector.

Vice president of the Central Bank of Armenia Nerses Yeritsyan also delivered opening remarks at the event.