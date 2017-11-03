ISIS claims responsibility for New York truck attack

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a truck attack in New York City that killed eight people on Tuesday, the group’s online publication said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Islamic State said in its weekly issue of Al-Naba newspaper that “the attacker is one of the caliphate soldiers”. It did not provide evidence to support its claim.

Eight people were killed and almost a dozen injured when a 29-year-old man in a rented pickup truck drove down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center Tuesday in Manhattan, New York City.