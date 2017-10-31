Aram Gabrielyanov denies information about appointing Djorkaeff Ararat’s head coach

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Moscow’s “Ararat” football club does not observe the possibility of appointing Youri Djorkaeff who won 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000 with French National Team, head coach of the team, ARMENPRESS reports owner of the club Aram Gabrielyanov told TASS.

Media reports about the possibility of inviting Youri Djorkaeff appeared after the head coach of the team Alexander Grigoryan left.

“There will be only young guys. The famous ones will not be. I cannot call names, since the Board of Trustees, which will make a decision, has not been convoked yet”, Gabrielyanov said.