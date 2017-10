Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet with OSCE MG Co-Chairs mid-November, says Mammadyarov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) will meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan mid-November, Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov said, APA reports.

The Azerbaijani minister said no specific date and location of the meeting is available yet.

Mammadyarov also said the issue of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meeting will be clarified after the meeting with the Co-Chairs.