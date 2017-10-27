UAE assists social programs in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Armenia considers social programs a priority. A polyclinic is planned to be built with assistance of the Embassy in Karbi village, Aragatsotn province.

Karo Baghdasaryan, head of the Karbi community told ARMENPRESS that the village needs a new polyclinic.

“An outpatient center is currently operating in Karbi. It is small in size and it also serves the nearby villages of Saghmosavan, Artashavan and Ohanavan. I can say that the conditions of the outpatient clinic are not good. This new polyclinic will have better conditions, new property and equipment. A separate laboratory is also planned. Under the program it was suggested for the polyclinic to also have two patient rooms. This will enable to keep the patient under observation if necessary”, he said.

If the program proceeds as expected, the polyclinic will begin functioning in year-end 2018.

The B. Sahakyan School of the village also has cooperation experience with the Embassy. The school’s principal, Amalya Gharagyozyan, mentioned that they’ve already received 1,887,000 drams in assistance, which was used to install new windows and doors.

“We applied for assistance, they told us to present priority programs. We have an un-fit roof, however the Governor’s Office is assisting and works are being done in this direction. And we thought to suggest a program for changing the doors and windows. Our school is being heated with firewood, and the new doors and windows will help maintaining the heat”, she said.

Under a new phase of cooperation, new doors will be provided for the school as well, with 1,400,000 drams planned for the program. The money has already been transferred, and the work will be done during the autumn holidays. 245 children study at this school. The principal mentioned that the school was built in 1972, and needs reconstruction and re-equipment.

The UAE Embassy in Armenia is also assisting the Vedi Medican Center. Director of the medical facility Melkon Taloyan says the pediatrics department will be re-equipped thanks to the assistance.

“We are now renovating the pediatrics department with assistance from the Governor’s Office. We need to re-equip the department. We were advised to address the UAE Ambassador. The reply came without delay, and we will soon have new beds”, he said.