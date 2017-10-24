Export orders received from “JUNWEX Moscow” exhibition exceed 1 billion AMD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. After attending the “JUNWEX Moscow” international exhibition with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), Yerevan Jewelry Plant – 1 “Gnomon” company concluded a new export contract with value of 480 million AMD: the export will be directed to the Russian Federation, the DFA told Armenpress.

By signing the contract, the export orders received as a result of the jewelry exhibition exceeded 1 billion AMD. The export deals of Armenian ornaments and jewelry worth more than 580 million AMD had already been concluded during the exhibition days.

“I am confident that after the unification of fineness testing, the volume of orders of Armenian jewelry from Russia and EAEU will significantly increase”, Vahe Safaryan said, who coordinates the participation of the Armenian companies in the exhibition.

Currently, the negotiations on export of jewelry products to Russia and Kazakhstan worth 24 million AMD are in progress.