LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $2126.00, copper price down by 0.75% to $7012.00, lead price down by 0.16% to $2506.00, nickel price up by 0.60% to $11815.00, tin price down by 3.25% to $19930.00, zinc price up by 0.87% to $3129.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 3.33% to $62000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
