Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-10-17


LONDON, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.47% to $2126.00, copper price down by 0.75% to $7012.00, lead price down by 0.16% to $2506.00, nickel price up by 0.60% to $11815.00, tin price down by 3.25% to $19930.00, zinc price up by 0.87% to $3129.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 3.33% to $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration