President Sargsyan signs bills into law
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills of the parliament into law on October 18, particularly the bill on ratifying the culture, sports and education cooperation agreement between the Armenian and South Korean governments, and the bill on ratifying the protocol Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare, the president’s office said.
