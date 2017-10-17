Death of Maltese journalist disclosing offshore scandal involving Aliyev family can be an ordered murder

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of people in Malta paid tribute to the memory of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who disclosed Panama offshore scandal involving Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s family, reports Armenpress.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was killed in a car bomb attack. Her son arrived in the scene and tried to open the doors of the car, and during that period two police officers tried to extinguish the fire in the car.

Many people in Malta even change their Facebook profiles and post black square photos for the memory of the journalist.

Margaritis Schinas –chief spokesperson of the European Commission said the journalist’s death can be an ordered murder. He said the European Commission calls on to thoroughly investigate the case and strictly punish all those involved in the incident. All famous political figures and prime minister of Malta Joseph Muscat condemned the incident.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was one of the most famous journalists in the country. She wrote about corruption across Malta’s political divides on her blog.

She recently conducted an investigation and revealed that Malta’s PM Joseph Muscat has offshore companies in Panama. In 2017 she announced that the offshore company belonging to the wife of the Maltese PM received money from a company having links with the daughter of the Azerbaijani president.