Armenian Vice PM Vache Gabrielyan meets California Governor Jerry Brown

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Vache Gabrielyan – Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, met with Governor of California Jerry Brown in the US city of San Francisco on October 16, press service of the government told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the opportunities to deepen the bilateral commercial ties in investments, renewable energy, as well as education and science spheres were discussed.

The sides agreed to launch the process of signing a framework agreement on cooperation between Armenia and California.

Governor Jerry Brown welcomed joining of Armenia’s Ararat, Kotayk and Shirak provinces to the Global Climate Change Management Memorandum of Understanding.