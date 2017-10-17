LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-17

LONDON, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.05% to $2159.50, copper price up by 2.84% to $7082.00, lead price up by 1.02% to $2577.00, nickel price up by 1.63% to $11860.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $20700.00, zinc price up by 0.48% to $3261.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.