LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-10-17
LONDON, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.05% to $2159.50, copper price up by 2.84% to $7082.00, lead price up by 1.02% to $2577.00, nickel price up by 1.63% to $11860.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $20700.00, zinc price up by 0.48% to $3261.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
