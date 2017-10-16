Belarus to host Junior Eurovision 2018 Song Contest

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The 16th Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in Minsk, Belarus, Armnpress reports citing the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) official website.

“We are therefore delighted to announce, before we gather in Tbilisi for the 2017 competition, that BTRC will be the host broadcaster of the 2018 Junior Eurovision Song Contest. BTRC’s application to host was extremely strong, and we have full confidence that they will put the same enthusiasm into the preparations of next year’s event”, the EBU said in a statement.

The 2017 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Olympic Palace in Tbilisi on November 26.