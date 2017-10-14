Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS.  Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan accompanied by high ranking state officials and supreme command staff of the Defense Army visited on October 14 the 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan located in the Central Defense Region and participated there in a solemn event marking the 25th anniversary of the unit's formation.



