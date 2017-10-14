President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan accompanied by high ranking state officials and supreme command staff of the Defense Army visited on October 14 the 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan located in the Central Defense Region and participated there in a solemn event marking the 25th anniversary of the unit's formation.
- 17:06 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 25th anniversary of 8th separate motorized brigade named after Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan
- 15:43 We live in the warmest, most beautiful and unique city – Armenian Premier’s address on Yerevan’s Day
- 14:33 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in starting lineup of Manchester United
- 14:16 President Sargsyan visits agricultural exhibition “Armprodexpo”
- 13:57 Armenian MoD peacekeeping unit departs for Kazakhstan
- 13:52 President Sargsyan congratulates Governor General of Canada
- 13:23 Situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line relatively calm
- 13:13 Armenia has important role in ensuring regional security – Iran’s Majlis speaker
- 12:47 Spain refuses to extradite to Turkey writer having recognized Armenian Genocide
- 11:32 French candidate nominated by UNESCO Executive Board for the post of Director-General
- 11:04 “Erebuni-Yerevan 2799”: “Yerevan-city of love” program has started with traditional parade of water trucks
- 11:00 Safe, comfortable, proportionally developing – Yerevan’s birthday celebrated
- 10:56 European Stocks - 13-10-17
- 10:53 US stocks up - 13-10-17
- 10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-10-17
- 10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 13-10-17
- 10:50 Oil Prices Up - 13-10-17
- 10.13-21:14 EU to assist Armenia in ensuring stable macro-economic policy
- 10.13-20:54 Armenia, EU to discuss launching visa liberalization dialogue
- 10.13-20:32 EU publishes text of Comprehensive and extended partnership agreement with Armenia
- 10.13-20:09 Armenian MP urges PACE to study the investigation into arms supply by Azerbaijan to terrorists
- 10.13-20:03 Community center being built in Khndzristan village of Askeran region, Artsakh
- 10.13-19:25 “Islamic State” keeps control of less than 8% of Syrian territory – Russian military source
- 10.13-19:07 Newly appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia delivers credential to President Sargsyan
- 10.13-18:41 Ed Royce, Adam Schiff back ANCA initiative of providing Armenia with 100 million USD through “Millennium Challenge”
- 10.13-18:15 Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to President of Artsakh
- 10.13-18:12 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/81 - 'A dog’s fortune on an old Armenian road' and ‘Live Before You Die’ books among best-selling books
- 10.13-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-10-17
- 10.13-17:32 Asian Stocks - 13-10-17
- 10.13-16:54 Laureates of Levon Ananyan literary prize announced
- 10.13-16:30 Partnership-2017: Scenarios of combat operations performed at finals of military drills
- 10.13-16:10 Armenian agriculture minister receives Georgian counterpart
- 10.13-16:07 President Sargsyan congratulates conductor, composer Loris Tchgnavoryan on birthday
- 10.13-16:07 Chairman of Real Estate Cadastre briefs President on reforms
- 10.13-15:17 PM Karapetyan visits Arm Prod Expo in Yerevan Expo center
14:25, 10.07.2017
Viewed 2677 times "I don't see anything condemnable in my Artsakh visit" - Çetinoğlu
16:12, 10.07.2017
Viewed 2290 times “Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents are ready to reengage in negotiations” – OSCE MG Co- Chairs release statement
10:57, 10.10.2017
Viewed 2123 times Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team
16:03, 10.07.2017
Viewed 2079 times Italian investor establishes pizza production in Syunik, vows top quality food, job conditions
11:14, 10.07.2017
Viewed 2021 times Syunik province submits over 12 billion drams worth investment projects for gov. approval