Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-10-17

YEREVAN, 13 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 480.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.41 drams to 568.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 8.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.43 drams to 638.32 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 43.24 drams to 19952.67 drams. Silver price up by 1.07 drams to 265.91 drams. Platinum price up by 128.26 drams to 14474.48 drams.