Air temperature to decrease by 3-4 degrees in Armenia October 16-17

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia on October 14, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On October 15-16 in most of the regions, as well as on October 17-18 in northern parts short rain with thunderstorm is expected in the evening hours.

Air temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees on October 16-17 especially at night.

On October 14 no precipitation is expected in Yerevan.