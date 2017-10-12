Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-10-17

YEREVAN, 12 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.10 drams to 480.32 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.42 drams to 569.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 8.33 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.53 drams to 634.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 29.05 drams to 19909.43 drams. Silver price is up by 0.52 drams to 264.84 drams. Platinum price is up by 64.75 drams to 14346.22 drams.