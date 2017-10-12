Armenia ranked as “innovation achiever” country

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. On 11 October, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in the special roundtable discussion on the Global Innovation Index 2017, organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization, the INSEAD Business School and Cornell University in New York, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The event, which brought together leading experts on global technological innovation, representatives of academia, governments and the UN community, highlighted the role of innovation in promoting economic growth and sustainable development.

The participants reviewed the country performances for 2017, focusing on the key measures and indicators of innovation. The discussion also focused on the indicators that help identify countries’ performance relative to the levels of income, whereby Armenia’s case was highlighted to demonstrate that innovation is not limited to the most advanced economies.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2017, Armenia, a low-middle income country, is ranked as an “innovation achiever” – a category comprising 17 economies, which outperform in innovation relative to their level of development. The Global Innovation Index (GII) is a ranking of innovation performance of countries. The GII 2017 provides detailed metrics on 81 indicators for 127 economies, which represent 92.5% of the world’s population and 97.6% of global GDP.