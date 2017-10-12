Content of Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting obviously doesn’t suit Baku – deputy FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. There is no clarity about the date of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents. If the date is specified, it will be announced, deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Obviously the content of this meeting doesn’t suit Baku. From this perspective, Aliyev’s provocative statement was no coincidence, when he is attempting to distort the content and present another thing. But nevertheless, I don’t think that we will be able to avoid the meeting”, Kocharyan said.

Earlier the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs had announced the willingness of the sides to meet. But the Co-Chairs didn’t mention any specific date.