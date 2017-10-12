Georgia’s cooperation with NATO poses threat to regional security – Russian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia consider Georgia’s intensive cooperation with NATO as a real threat to regional security, the Russian foreign ministry said after a regular round of Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus held in the Swiss capital on October 10-11, TASS reports.

“The delegations of Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have emphasized that Tbilisi’s further, deeper cooperation with NATO is viewed as a real threat to regional security”, the ministry said, adding that those countries continue insisting on further discussing the non use of force in the South Caucasus.

The Russian foreign ministry also informed that the next meeting on security issues in the South Caucasus is scheduled in December in Geneva.