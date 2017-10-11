Iranian media, politicians & public figures respond positively to Armenian PM’s Tehran visit – MP Khanlaryan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian-Armenian relations have greater potential for enhancement. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s visit to Iran is another step for developing these relations, Member of Parliament of Iran Karen Khanlaryan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the Armenian PM’s visit.

“Karen Karapetyan’s visit to Iran is an important achievement in terms of the expansion of the Iran-Armenia relations. A high level reception took place, both the press, analysts and the political arena responded positively to the Armenian PM’s visit and the development of relations. Interesting unfolding is made in the media discussions in the context of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue”, he said.

The Iranian lawmaker finds the agreements on developing the Armenian-Iranian economic ties to be significant. According to him, it is necessary to activate work in various directions of the economy, namely in the energy branch.

“By the way, not only was the Armenia-Iran economic cooperation emphasized during the meetings, but also the fact that Armenia can act as a linking circle for other directions. It was stressed that Armenia can be one of the transportations corridors from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. Discussions were held in terms of how Armenia can act as a bridge as a EEU country”, he said.