Armenia, Iran enhance science & technology cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Several agreements were signed on October 9 on the sidelines of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Iran.

The MoU titled On Cooperation in the Science and Technology Sector between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran was signed by Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan and Iran’s deputy minister for science and technology affairs Surena Satari. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Armenian PM and Iran’s first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

The document mentions that the sides will contribute and assist bilateral cooperation in the science and technology area and exchange of experience in various nanotechnology fields, the ministry of economic development and investments told ARMENPRESS.

The sides will also cooperate in organizing joint educational events, conferences and seminars, as well as exchange of scientists in the nanotechnology area.