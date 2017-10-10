World famous actor John Malkovich visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. World famous Hollywood actor John Malkovich visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on October 10, reports Armenpress.

Accompanied by deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Suren Manukyan, John Malkovich toured the Museum, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a brief note in the memorial book:

“A painful lesson”.

Thereafter, he laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

“I’m not sure whether I can say more than it has been said. This is just a painful lesson about what people do, what terrible thing they are able to do for absolutely stupid reasons. Everything is touching, I cannot separate any part of the history from the other. That was terrible”, John Malkovich told reporters, adding that he is shocked by what he has seen and heard.

The 5th Khachaturian International Festival will be launched with the participation of John Malkovich on October 11, at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall. Malkovich will perform with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia, headed by conductor Sergey Smbatyan. Accompanied by the orchestra the American actor will perform as a narrator. The audience will be suggested to taste “Report on the Blind” chapter from Ernesto Sabato’s “On Heroes and Tombs” novel jointly performed with the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Alfred Schnittke.