Mkhitaryan thanks fans for supporting Armenian team

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of Manchester United expressed gratitutfe to the fans.

“Never lose faith. We are preparing for new challenges with Armenia’s national football team. Thanks to the team for the work, and thanks to the fans for their support”, Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

Armenia gained only 7 points in the World Cup qualifier.