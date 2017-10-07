Italian investor establishes pizza production in Syunik, vows top quality food, job conditions

KAPAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Italian chef Nikola Di Mauro arrived to Armenia from Rome to establish a semi-finished/frozen pizza production in Syunik province.

According to him, he is here to not only ensure high quality food but also to create quality conditions for the employees.

“I’ve worked on a new project in Syunik for the past 1 and a half year. The pizzas will be exported to the Eurasian market. The semi-finished pizza will be prepared in an Italian style, however with exclusively local products. We will try to buy the products from adjacent areas of Syunik, which will contribute to the company’s financial savings”, the chef told a press conference.

He said they plan to produce nearly 250,000 pizzas monthly. The minimal number of employees for 1-line production unit will be 50, while the maximum number for 3 lines is 150.

“We tried to maximally minimize the automation of our production in order to create more jobs. Qualified personnel will work in the factory. The factory was been constructed with the highest international standard equipment. The equipment is entirely Italian, and will provide the highest result. Food processing will also be high level”, Di Mauro said.

“I decided to realize this program in Syunik by taking into account the willingness of the local authorities and their attention for the locals. The leadership of the province is trying to solve all issues, which is a very important factor for foreign business”, he said.