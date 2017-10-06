Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-10-17

YEREVAN, 6 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.30 drams to 478.75 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.52 drams to 560.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 8.29 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 6.30 drams to 625.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 16.14 drams to 19617.32 drams. Silver price is down by 2.38 drams to 256.43 drams. Platinum price is up by 8.80 drams to 14037.66 drams.