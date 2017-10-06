Anti-nuclear weapons group ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican), CNN reports.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, the Nobel committee chair, said it was due to the group's "groundbreaking efforts to achieve a treaty prohibition" on nuclear weapons.
"We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time," she continued.
In July, after pressure from Ican, 122 nations adopted a UN treaty designed to ban and eventually eliminate all nuclear weapons.
Ican, a coalition of hundreds of NGOs, is 10 years old and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. The group will receive nine million Swedish kronor ($1.1 million, £94,000) along with a medal and a diploma at a ceremony in December.