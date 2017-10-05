Political analysts says processes in Catalonia, Iraqi Kurdistan and Artsakh should be differentiated

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan says he believes parallels shouldn’t be drawn between the situation in Catalonia, Iraqi Kurdistan and Artsakh.

“Similar processes are closely followed in Armenia, because we witness the formation of states through referendums. It seems that there is a certain expectation that if the Catalonians and Kurds reach their goal, followed by international recognition, then it may become a precedent for the second Armenian state [Artsakh]. Fate has outlines a more difficult path for Catalonia than for the Kurds, and essentially even in case of recognition of states the political motives are very different and don’t whatsoever relate to the process like the second Armenian state, which continues for already 3 decades and still hasn’t reached international recognition”, he said.

According to Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, the negotiations process for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has appeared in a deadlock and expecting new developments after the April War would be naïve.

“But this doesn’t mean that the recognition process of Artsakh has reached a deadlock. From the current developments we see that the Armenian side is toughening its negotiations stance. Toughening the positions will complicate the possibilities of finding certain solutions through political talks even more. However, this is a measure to make the world understand that if the political solution is impossible, then we will start a recognition process”, he said.