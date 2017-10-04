Armenian FM meets with CoE Secretary General in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Strasbourg, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Thorbjørn Jagland on October 4, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on Armenia’s engagement in the CoE, the implementation of Armenia-CoE 2015-2018 action plan.

The officials also discussed the ongoing reforms in Armenia. In this context FM Nalbandian thanked the CoE for the constant consultation assistance provided to Armenia.

The meeting also touched upon a number of urgent international issues.