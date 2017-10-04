Armenia, Luxembourg deepen cooperation in air communications field

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Luxembourg deepen the cooperation in air communications field, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian Parliament discusses the bill on ‘Ratifying the agreement on air communications between the governments of Armenia and Luxembourg’.

Sergey Avetisyan – Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, said the agreement has been signed on December 8, 2015. “The agreement aims at installing the policy principles adopted by the Armenian governments and ensuring competitive field for the airlines of the two countries. The agreement consists of 25 articles and annex. The articles define and settle the powers, rights and duties of the airlines appointed for international air transportations, as well as the provisions to ensure flight and air safety requirements”, Avetisyan said.

The annex defines the number of flights to be operated by the airlines of the two countries.

As a result of ratification of the agreement, the air communications between the two states will be completely regulated within the frames of inter-governmental agreement which will contribute to developing tourism and economic ties between Armenia and Luxembourg.

Yelk faction MP Aram Sargsyan said such agreements derive from the interests of Armenian citizens, increase Armenia’s opportunities in terms of contacting with the world. “The airlines of Luxembourg are among the largest carriers in Europe. Given that in early autumn of this year serious problems emerged in connection with ticket prices, such bills are definitely welcomed and it will be quite difficult to vote against those bills”, Aram Sargsyan said.