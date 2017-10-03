Supporters of Catalonia’s independence block major highways to Barcelona

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Supporters of Catalonia’s independence have blocked the major highways to Barcelona from 17 places, protesting and striking against the use of force by the Police on Sunday, during the independence referendum. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Bloomberg, traffic was cleared along the A-2 and AP-2 highways into the Catalan capital from Zaragoza and Madrid as of 4:25 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, according to the regional traffic bureau.

Spain’s national traffic agency, Dirección General de Tráfico, said any potential order to clear highways from protesters would have to come from the Mossos D’Esquadra, the local Catalan police. A spokesman for the Mossos said it had received no orders to clear the motorways.

Some groups and minor trade unions have called for a general strike across the region of 7.5 million people, though the larger unions are pushing for narrower demonstrations. The two biggest unions, Comisiones Obreras and the UGT, are backing rallies to protest the police crackdown, which began over the independence vote last weekend.

Public transport almost does not operate in Catalonia as a result of the mass strikes. Barcelona port, schools, universities and healthcare institutions have also suspended operation. The students of Catalonia have joint the protests. Touristic centers are also closed.