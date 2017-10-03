New export opportunities for Armenian wines: Major wine buyers from 6 countries visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia, major wine buyers from 6 countries of the world arrived in Armenia on a four-day visit through the assistance of the Centre from the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), the Armenian agriculture ministry told Armenpress.

Wine sales specialists representing Poland, Lithuania, Belgium, the Great Britain, the Netherlands and the Baltic countries, got acquainted with the latest local wine production technologies and features, the types of Armenian wine, the millennium-old traditions of the Armenian wine-making in Vayots Dzor and Aragatsotn provinces. They were accompanied by the expert group of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia.

They also visited certain Armenian wine-making factories where they got acquainted with the production process, the main features and production volumes of the factories. Practical discussions were held with the owners and winemakers of the factories aimed at expanding the volumes of Armenian wines in foreign targeted markets.

The guests were mainly impressed by the visit to Areni cave where they were introduced on the history of Armenian wine-making traditions of more than 6200 years. “Armenia is a very attractive country, I am very impressed after visiting the cave. Your country has a great wine-making history and huge export potential”, Yulia Maximovskayan, a representative from the UK, said.

During the visit the buyers also attended the wine festival in Artsakh, got acquainted with the types of the local wines, as well as visited wine and brandy factories in Stepanakert.

At the end of the visit representatives of 16 Armenian wine-making companies met with the buyers within the frames of B2B meeting organized by the Foundation, wine tasting was held, as well as the prospects of further cooperation, signing contracts and export were discussed.

The buyers highly appreciated the Armenian wines, stating that they are in full accordance with the demands of the international market.

By making regular invitations the Foundation aims at increasing the recognition of Armenian wines among the importers, suppliers and other representatives of trade of the targeted countries, as well as boosting exports.