OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit the region this week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) will visit the region this week, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, APA reports.

The Co-Chairs will visit Yerevan on October 6 and Baku on October 7.

“The Co-Chairs are going to visit the region to discuss the meeting of the presidents. In New York they proposed to launch substantive and logical talks after the meeting of the presidents and give an impetus to this issue”, the Azerbaijani FM said.