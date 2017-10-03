OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit the region this week
14:12, 3 October, 2017
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) will visit the region this week, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov said during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, APA reports.
The Co-Chairs will visit Yerevan on October 6 and Baku on October 7.
“The Co-Chairs are going to visit the region to discuss the meeting of the presidents. In New York they proposed to launch substantive and logical talks after the meeting of the presidents and give an impetus to this issue”, the Azerbaijani FM said.
- Turkey should stay away from NK conflict settlement process – Armenian foreign ministry
comments on Turkish defense minister's statement
- OSCE PA’s Vigenin says there is no military solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- UK supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts for peaceful settlement of NK conflict, says minister Alan
Duncan
- OSCE PA Special Rep. for South Caucasus to visit Armenia
- Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Ambassador Kasprzyk