Armenia, Egypt sign MoU on cooperation in investments field

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan and Egyptian minister of investment and international cooperation Sahar Nasr on September 30 signed a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation in the field of investments, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

During the private talk the sides highlighted the importance of the MoU and said it is necessary to take right and targeted steps to implement it.

Minister Karayan proposed to develop joint investment programs by combining the advantages of the two countries and the privileged markets.

They also attached importance to the cooperation between the Egyptian and Armenian free economic zones.

According to the Armenian minister, there is a need to assist the businessmen of the two countries to cooperate in the agriculture field which will lead to increase of trade turnover volumes. In her turn, the Egyptian minister proposed to hold regular mutual visits between the business circles.

The sides also discussed the mutual partnership between the logistics companies.

Both ministers reaffirmed their readiness to promote the economic cooperation between Armenia and Egypt through constant contacts and dialogue.