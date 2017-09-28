PM appoints deputy director of food safety service
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has appointed Eghishe Margaryan as deputy director of the state service of food safety of the agriculture ministry, the governmental website reported.
